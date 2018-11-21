Slow start dooms the Blackhawks in a loss to the defending champion Capitals

WASHINGTON D.C. – For a team that’s slowly adjusting to a major change in their leadership in positive ways, this figured to be a good test.

After earning six of eight points in their last four games, Jeremy Colliton’s Blackhawks hit the road to take on the defending champion Capitals in Washington D.C. The pre-Thanksgiving contest figured to be a measuring stick for the young coach’s system and the team as they continue to work their way out of a terrible start to the month of November.

Unfortunately for Colliton, his team had to play from behind right from the start, and that didn’t work out well in the finish.

Washington scored a goal in the first minute of the game and got the first three scores of the game in a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

It’s the first regulation loss for the Blackhawks since November 10th and drops them under .500 for the season at 8-9-5.