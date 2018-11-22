Despite lines, shopping season off to calmer start than ‘door buster’ days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — You may think they’re crazy to be at the mall on Thanksgiving, but shoppers say so far this holiday season is much better than the days of crazy midnight openings where people trampled each other.

"It’s different. Like ten years ago, you ‘d have to come at midnight and you’d be trampled over. I kind of like it better," Debbie Flam-Smith said.

Crowds at Woodfield Mall are picking up, as shoppers finish their turkey and need to get out — and they could stay all night. Some stores at are staying open from Thursday night until 10 p.m. on Friday. That's a full 29 hours straight.