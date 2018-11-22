× Mitchell Trubisky out for the Bears’ game vs Lions Thursday; Chase Daniel to start

DETROIT – The Bears’ franchise quarterback indeed will have a first on Thanksgiving Day – and it’s one that no one wanted to see.

Yet the signs were there starting Tuesday that the Bears would be without the services of Mitchell Trubisky for their Thursday morning game against the Lions.

Matt Nagy sorta hinted at it during his news conference when the team said they would be cautious with their quarterback as they were when Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson had injuries. Both of those guys sat out two games.

Then came Wednesday’s activation of third-string quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad as Trubisky was listed as doubtful for the contest.

On Thursday morning the Bears confirmed the news when the quarterback was on the inactive list, meaning that Trubisky would miss his first game due to injury of his young NFL career. He had made 22 consecutive starts for the Bears dating back to Week 5 of the 2017 season.

That means that backup Chase Daniel will get the start against the Lions at Ford Field. It’s his first in the NFL since December 28, 2014 when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.