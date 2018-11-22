Teen killed during armed robbery of off-duty Chicago police officer; another teen in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A juvenile robbery suspect is dead and another is in custody after attempting to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's North Side.

The robbery happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of North Talman in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty officer was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was approached by two offenders, both juveniles. One offender displayed a handgun and announced a robbery.

When the officer complied and handed over his property, one of the offenders began to search the officer and found his police star. The offender then told the officer not to move, but the officer was able to retrieve and discharge his weapon, striking the armed offender.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other offender fled on foot, but was caught by police and taken into custody.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

One of the involved juveniles was reported missing earlier by his father, who also said his weapon was missing. The weapon found at the scene was consistent with the weapon the father said was missing, police say.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

