Carson’s reopening Evergreen Park store on Black Friday

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — With the holidays right around the corner, a favorite shopping location is re-opening.

The Carsons in Evergreen Park is set to unlock its doors on Black Friday.

The store will have familiar brands and prices, along with some new products, such as affordable artwork.

The biggest change will be the stores hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Carsons also plans to reopen locations in Lombard and Orland Park, but no dates have been released yet.

Carsons stores shut down in August due to bankruptcy.