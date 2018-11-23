× Chicago Fire Department releases Mercy Hospital shooter’s personnel file

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department released the personnel file of Juan Lopez, the man who shot and killed three people at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

The summary of the report says he was terminated from the Chicago Firefighter Academy four years ago.

After interviewing a number of candidates in the class, there was a consensus Lopez was disliked.

Four of 11 female candidates had some sort of incident with him. One said she was touched by Lopez.

Nine male candidates told investigators back then they believed Lopez was a bad candidate with a bad attitude.

On Monday, Lopez killed his former fiancee Dr. Tamara O’Neal, along with Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy resident Dayna Less.

CFD Internal Affairs report on Juan Lopez:

Juan Lopez personnel file: