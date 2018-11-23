No bail for man accused of firing at police officer at traffic stop
CHICAGO — A judge denied bail for the man accused of firing a gun at a Chicago police officer earlier this week.
The judge called Bryce Jones-Lanum a threat to the public.
He’s accused of firing several shots at the officer and striking him in his protective vest on Tuesday.
The officer returned fire, striking Jones-Lanum in the neck.
He remains in the hospital, and is charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.