Chicago shoppers support Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO — The holiday shopping season is officially underway! It kicked off with Black Friday, and Saturday is all about shining a spotlight on small businesses.

Small businesses like Transit Tees in Wicker Park, which is owned by Tim Gillengerten.

"When you walk into our store, you are going to see stuff you have never seen before, this is stuff you can not buy online," he said.

Wicker Park, like most neighborhoods, is getting help from its Chamber of Commerce, which changed its date of "Chillfest" to coincide with Small Business Saturday.

"It just expanded our opportunity for our storefronts to really take advantage of this nationally-known and celebrated day," said Pamela Maass, executive director of the Wicker Park-Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

It seems small businesses and those supporting them are doing whatever they can to keep people coming back — and it seems to be working.

"I think it's really special to support the local businesses. If we like shopping and walking around the streets like this, you gotta support the businesses," said shopper Jorge Carral.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses found statewide 83 percent of people plan to shop local this Small Business Saturday.