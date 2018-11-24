Funeral services today for security guard killed by officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Family, friends and the community at large will gather on Saturday at the House of Hope in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood to pay their respects and say their goodbyes to Jemel Roberson, the security guard killed by a Midlothian Police Officer.

Roberson was working as armed security at Robbins Lounge when shots rang out.

Roberson returned fire and was detaining one of the shooting suspects when he was fatally shot by an unidentified Midlothian Police Officer who responded.

Investigators say Roberson was not wearing any clothing that identified him as an officer. That version conflicts with what witnesses have been telling reporters since the shooting happened.

Roberson was a father to a young son, and had another child on the way.

He served as a musician for several churches and he wanted to be a Chicago Police Officer.

In the days since his death Roberson's family has filed a lawsuit against the Midlothian Police Department and there have been protests calling for the officers firing.

A wake and funeral for Roberson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the House of Hope on 114th street.