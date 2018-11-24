Lyons police search for suspect in murder of 62-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYONS, Ill. — Police in Lyons say they're seeking a suspect in the slaying of a 62-year-old man in the southwest suburb.

They're looking for Brian Cruz. His age and hometown were not available.

He's 6 feet tall, about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The body of Paresh Jhobalia was found in his car last Saturday which was parked near his home on Prescott Avenue. He had been missing for 10 days.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jhobalia died of multiple sharp force injuries in a homicide.

Police say to call 911 immediately if Cruz is seen as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.