Man wanted for stabbing dog in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police in Evanston are looking for a man who stabbed a dog as its owners watched in horror.

An elderly couple was walking their springer spaniel near the Evanston First Bank on Church Street.

Police say a man they didn't know walked up, and asked to pet the dog.

While doing so, they say he took-out a four-inch knife and stabbed the dog at least once on one of its sides.

the suspect ran away.

Only a vague description of the suspect was provided by police.

The owners took their dog to a local animal hospital for surgery.