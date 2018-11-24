Memorials held, funeral services set for victims of Mercy Hospital shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Friends gathered to remember Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the mass shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

A memorial was held at Foreman High School on the Northwest Side, where Jimenez graduated 10 years ago.

"Sam was a very bright spirit. I think many of you guys remember the good times we've had in these hallways at Foreman. Man, when he stepped into the room you felt his presence, period," said classmate Lorenzo Logan.

Teacher Rafael Contreras says Jimenez met his wife in his Spanish class, and says after he graduated, Jimenez would volunteer his time coaching volleyball with him. The high school sweethearts went on to have three children together.

"He was one of those people who was very level headed very calm, kind of a quiet dignity and a wonderful natural born leader," Contreras said.

It's been five days now since the rookie officer was killed in the line of duty during an exchange of gunfire with Juan Lopez, who shot his ex-fiancée Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less at Mercy Hospital.

Visitation for Dayna Less, a pharmacy student from Dyer, Indiana, ; with burial at St. Sava Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, Illinois, immediately following.

A wake will be held for O'Neal on Friday at the Harvestock Funeral Home in La Porte, Ind. The funeral will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the First Church of God, also in La Porte.

People in West Town held a vigil to honor 24-year-old Less. Neighbors gathered Friday night at the corner of Superior and Leavitt, near her home. Police officers from the 12th District also joined in the vigil. A visitation for Less will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home in Crown Point, Ind. Her funeral will be at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Archangel Michael Church in Lansing.

Jimenez's visitation is Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines. A funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. WGN-TV, CLTV and wgntv.com will carry the funeral live.