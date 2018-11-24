Deteriorating travel conditions Sunday – Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Chicago-area – heavy snowfall expected

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of the Chicago area Sunday and Sunday night (Pink-shaded counties on the map below).

A Winter Weather Warning for heavy snow will be in effect Sunday and Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, and Will Counties in Illinois calling for 4-inches to as much as a foot of heavy wet snow. Winter Weather Advisories for 2 to 4-inches of snow are in effect for southernmost Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois and Livingston Counties. Strengthening north to northeast winds gusting at times over 35 miles per hour will cause blowing and drifting snow, low visibility and possible downed trees/power lines.

Travel conditions will deteriorate from west to east across the Chicago area, beginning early in the morning with rain quickly transitioning to an accumulating heavy wet slushy snow that will cover the entire area into northwest Indiana by late in the day. Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible.

Conditions will likely deteriorate further at night, as snow builds up with blowing and drifting and lowering visibility, combining with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 20s creating icy conditions. Total snow accumulations could be from 4 to 12 inches with the highest amounts north and west and the lowest amounts south and in downtown Chicago. Lesser snowfall amounts are expected in northwest Indiana. Snow should gradually diminish/end from the west later Sunday night and Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says holiday returning travel could be very difficult Sunday, so an earlier start/arrival would be very beneficial.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.