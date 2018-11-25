Winter weather causing travel delays, over 350 flight cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A fast-moving winter storm was expected to blanket much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, grounding hundreds of flights and forcing the closure of part of a major highway on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

As of Sunday morning, there were 257 flight cancellations at O’Hare International Airport and 104 at Midway International Airport. Travelers should contact their airlines for instructions on changing flights, flight delays or cancellations.

The bulk of heavy snow is expected to fall Sunday evening, which will have huge impacts on the Monday morning rush hour. For the latest traffic updates, visit @WGNtraffic.

10AM Travel Update: You still have time to get out or into town. Travel north, south, & east of Chicago will be OK until 3-6PM. Travel W & SW into western IL, as well as portions of southern & eastern Iowa, is not recommended. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/wdaHodM8vB — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) November 25, 2018

Any travel should be completed as early as possible Sunday, as conditions will rapidly deteriorate once the rain changes over to snow with accumulations as much as 2 inches per hour possible Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories are in effect farther west in Illinois and Iowa and north into Wisconsin and Lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning.

In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.