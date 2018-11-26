Thousands still without power as Chicago area cleans up after blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago area woke up Monday morning to blizzard conditions that haven't been seen since Super Bowl 2015.

Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings brought some parts of the area up to a foot of snow. High winds also brought down trees and power lines.

ComEd says 350,000 people lost power during the snow storm. While 178,000 customers have had power restored, 163,000 still remain without power.

ComEd says they have 800 crews out working to restore power, but they do not have a time table for when all power will be restored.

Nearly 700 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and Midway Airports combined, and while it has stopped snowing for most of the Chicago-area, officials say that roads are still slick.

There are a number of weather-related closings throughout the area. Go to wgntv.com/closings for the full list.

LATEST UPDATES: