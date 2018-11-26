Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez to be laid to rest today

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez will be laid to rest Monday, a week after he was killed in an attack at Mercy Hospital.

Officer Jimenez was killed in the line of duty during an exchange of gunfire outside the South Side hospital Monday afternoon. The shooter, Juan Lopez, also shot and killed his ex-fiancé Dr. Tamara O’Neal, and pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less, before turning a gun on himself.

The “Brotherhood for the Fallen” will hold a fundraiser for the officer’s family Monday at FOP Hall.

Officer Jimenez’s funeral mass begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

A private burial will follow.

WGN-TV, CLTV, and WGNtv.com will carry the funeral service live.