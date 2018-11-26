× Funeral services for pharmacy resident Dayna Less held today

LANSING, Ill. — Family and friends gathered Monday morning for the funeral of Dayna Less.

Police responded to the scene at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Ave. for reports of shots fired just before 3:30 pm. on Monday, Nov. 19.

The gunman, Juan Lopez, 32, fatally shot Chicago Police Office Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less, before taking his own life.

Less was shot and killed as she was getting of an elevator at Mercy Hospital.

Services began at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Archangel Michael church in Lansing.

The 24-year-old pharmacy resident was a recent graduate from Purdue University.

She was engaged to marry her childhood sweetheart next summer.