Kevin Fishbain discusses the Bears’ undefeated November on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the beginning of the month, many were wondering which direction a promising but unproven Bears' team would go.

Three division games lie ahead, with all of them coming in a 12-day stretch, which figured to define the team in their first season under Matt Nagy.

Over the course of four games during the month, the Bears proved they are more than just an upcoming team. This promising group now looks poised to play January football.

At 8-3 the Bears are in first in the NFC North and have a solid chance of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. Kevin Fishbain has followed the team all season long and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss their progress Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Kevin's discussion with the anchors in the video above or below.