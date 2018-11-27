Archdiocese of Chicago to announce more church, school closings Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cardinal Blase Cupich is set to announce more parish and school closings on Wednesday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is consolidating again to cut costs for aging buildings and address priest shortages.

The eight parishes involved include:

All-Saints St. Anthony

St. Barbara

St. Gabriel

St. Jerome Croatia

Santa Lucia-Santa Maria Incoronata

St. Mary of Perpetual Help

Nativity of our Lord

St. Therese Chinese Catholic

St. Barbara, St. Gabriel, St. Jerome, Santa Lucia-Santa Maria and St. Therese all have elementary schools.

One scenario has St. Therese merging with All Saints and St. Barbara, which could close.

Another potential merger involves St. Gabriel and Nativity of our Lord, which has served generations of the Daley family.

The restructuring is a concerted effort by the Archdiocese not only to save money but to revitalize the church. The school changes would begin with the next academic year.

The official announcement will happen Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at St. Barbara in Bridgeport.