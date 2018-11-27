FeedonThis: All about the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you have a team that hasn't been in the playoffs in nearly a decade, a chance to go there makes them a big topic.

Hence a lot of Sports Feed on Tuesday was devoted to the NFC North leading Bears in a number of segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

That included Social Fodder, where a former WGN intern David Chasanov created a parody of "The Office" to feature a few members of the Bears.

This video is part of #FeedonThis from the show

Chase Daniel's ability to lead to the Bears to another victory should he have to fill in for Mitchell Trubisky was one of the topics that Josh and Jarrett looked to "Buy or Sell" in the Chicago Sports Exchange.

See what they decided to do in the video above.

Naturally the positive vibes have meant a lot to the Bears' locker room and their success-starved fan base, which the guys discussed in the video above.

Jarrett and Josh also discussed the latest Blackhawks' trade with the Coyotes, one that included sending one of their better young players to Arizona for two players.

They discussed the trade in the video above.