Thousands still without power after winter storm as temps plummet

CHICAGO -- Thousands of people across the Chicago area are still without power Tuesday morning as temperatures plummet.

But, those numbers continue to drop as crews work around the clock to restore power.

At 4:30AM, approx 42,000 customers are still out. Crews continue to work around the clock to restore customers. To report outage: https://t.co/c712JrVSdG To check status: https://t.co/scCMO6uHAt pic.twitter.com/tfsKMUyWEU — ComEd (@ComEd) November 27, 2018

A majority of the outages are in Cook County where about 28,000 customers still don't have power.

In DuPage County the number of outages sits at about 11,000.

It's 4,500 in Lake County, and Kane and Will Counties are now down to about 2,000 outages combined.

The outages come just as temperatures across the area drop, only expected to top out in the middle 20s on Tuesday.