Indiana fire that killed 6, including 4 children, investigated as possible criminal case

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An Indiana fire that killed six people, including four children, is being investigated as a possible criminal case, according to the Cass County sheriff.

According to WXIN, the fire started just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road in Logansport.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and were able to rescue two adults from the burning home. Crews attempted to rescue six others, but were not able to reach them due to the massive flames of the fire. Video from Mitchell Kirk with the Pharos-Tribune shows the flames.

The Cass County sheriff’s department said witnesses heard ammunition being shot off inside the house.

There are no fire hydrants near the residence, so fire crews has to truck in water to battle the flames.

The sheriff’s department said they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived at the scene.

Logansport is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

