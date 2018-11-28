7-Day Forecast: Slight warmup, snow and rain likely this weekend
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Temperatures fall after mild weekend, mixture of rain and snow likely
-
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend