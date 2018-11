BEECHER, Ill. — The Beecher High School band teacher has been suspended after hidden cameras were discovered in rooms next to the band room.

The Beecher Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into James Vidmar.

He was banned from school property, but later arrested for illegally returning to the school.

Police provided no further information.

