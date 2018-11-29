7-Day Forecast: Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
-
Even without Mack or Robinson, the Bears snap two-game losing streak with a win over the Jets
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Saturday Weather Forecast
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
-
Cold weekend ahead; expect flurries early next week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after