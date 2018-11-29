× Another trip to Fiserv Forum ends badly for the Bulls against the Bucks

MILWAUKEE – They’ve only been in the building twice for regular season games, yet the new home arena for the Bucks is already providing some nightmares for the Bulls.

There is the the November 17th game at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s brand new basketball venue. Fred Hoiberg’s team jumped out to a 22-point lead only to watch it fade away in a 19 points loss, giving the Bulls arguably their ugliest win of the season.

This time the Bulls were able to stay with the Central Division leading Bucks all the way to the end – but that didn’t make it any better.

In fact, it could be worse.

Khris Middleton found an opening in the Bulls’ defense on the outside in the closing second’s of Wednesday’s game and made them pay. His three-pointer with 5.2 seconds left gave Milwaukee the 116-113 victory over the visitors as the Bulls slipped to 5-17 on the season.

It’s the fourth-straight loss for Hoiberg’s group, but they have made it a bit more competitive in the final two. They lost by a point to the Spurs at home on Monday, as potential game-winners by Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono were off the mark

Justin Holiday had his shot to tie the game in the final seconds, getting a look from outside the wing as time expired, but his shot was off the rim to end another painful loss for the Bulls at the Fiserv Forum.

It marks a second time a sizable early lead disappeared for Chicago at the new arena, as the Bulls led by 10 after the first quarter. That was gone by the end of the second, but there would be no collapse like on November 17th as the Bulls hung in till the end.

Jabari Parker enjoyed a solid return to where he started his NBA career as he along with Zach LaVine scored 24 points on the night. Its the guard who got the game to even with 33 seconds left on a layup that set up a thrilling finish.

A battle of brothers started the final ten seconds as Brook Lopez tried to get a game-winner up against the Bulls’ Robin Lopez, but couldn’t get it to go. Eric Bledsoe would corral the ball after the last miss and fire it to Middleton who was open on the outside. He knocked down the open three to put Milwaukee up by the same amount.

Holiday then had his chance to extend the game but his shot wasn’t as true, adding another painful moment to the Bulls’ early resume at Milwaukee’s new arena.