Blackhawks rally falls short in offense-filled loss to the Jets

WINNIPEG – Indeed, Jeremy Colliton got a solid bounce-back effort after a disastrous showing against the Golden Knights at home on Tuesday night.

Yet he still couldn’t get the full turnaround on Thursday in Winnipeg: A victory. Yet he did see some resolve from his group late that nearly erased two incredible performances from the Jets.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick for the home team and Patrick Laine added a pair of goals – including the 100th of his young career. Each scored a goal in the third period that built a lead the Blackhawks couldn’t erase despite two late goals and a flurry at the end from the visitors.

Winnipeg managed to hold on for a 6-5 win in an offense-filled game that sends the Blackhawks to a second-straight defeat and to 9-12-5 on the season. It was much better than the effort against Vegas in an 8-3 loss at the United Center two days earlier, but defense remains an issue for Colliton after allowing 14 goals in two games.

Five different Blackhawks scored goals on the evening in a back-and-forth contest that got away from the visitors early midway through the third when Ehlers’ third goal of the night made it 6-3.

Yet Dominik Kahun and Artem Anisimov kept them in it, with the latter’s score getting Chicago within one with 2:52 to go. The Blackhawks put a number of quality chances on the net but Connor Hellebuyck stopped them all to get the Jets the victory.