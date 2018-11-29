Chicago archdiocese adds 10 new names to list of clergy accused of child sex abuse

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has added 10 new names to the list of clergy accused of child sex abuse.

The archdiocese says the allegations have enough proof to release the names of those clergy, but there are few details about what they did.

Four are priests, two are deacons, two are foreign priests who served in Chicago, and two are religious order priests.

The names added are as follows:

Archdiocese of Chicago Priests

Edmund F. Burke

Thomas Carroll Crosby

Dominic Aloysius Diedrich

Thomas Francis Kelly

Archdiocese of Chicago Deacons

Patricio William Batuyong

Louis Wojtowicz

Extern Priests

Sleeva Raju Policetti

Czelaw Przbylo

Religious Order Priests

Eusebio Pantoja, C.M.F.

Carlos Peralta, S.D.B

Much of the alleged abused occurred many years ago, and the accused who are still living are no longer in the ministry.

Previously, the list released by the Archdiocese of Chicago only had names of priests who were alive when the first allegations came to light.

Cardinal Blase Cupich expanded the list to include everyone with substantiated claims of child sex abuse. This comes as Attorney General Lisa Madigan continues to investigate the Catholic church.

Madigan released a statement Thursday morning saying, “Our initial review has found the number of Catholic clergy in Illinois with credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors, is more extensive than the Church previously has disclosed to the public.”

Madigan has been investigating the Catholic church since August, after a Pennsylvania grand jury report identified at least seven priests with connection to Illinois.

Not only did the Archdiocese of Chicago release more names, but so did Peoria and Rockford.

Madigan’s office says they anticipate more names will be disclosed as her office continues to investigate.