Cubs trade successful pinch hitter Tommy La Stella to the Angels

CHICAGO – He’s been one of the more versatile players for the Cubs during the Joe Maddon era, known for his prowess as a pinch hitter.

But as the Cubs look to tweak their team after a quick exit from the 2018 playoffs, Tommy La Stella is heading elsewhere for this upcoming season.

On Thursday the team dealt the utility player to the Angels for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

La Stella was with the Cubs for four seasons and broke the team record for pinch hits in 2018 with 24. In 303 game, he hit .273 with 34 doubles, nine homers, and 63 RBI.

He played in 74 games in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship season, despite the fact that he was away from the team for a time in the second half after he was sent down to Triple-A Iowa. He would return to finish the year, hitting .270 with 11 RBI in 74 games, but played a bigger role the next season.

In his best campaign in Chicago, he hit .288 with 22 RBI in his continued pinch hitting and utility role. His record-setting 2018 saw him play in a career-high 123 games with an average of .266 with eight doubles and 19 RBI.

The Cubs will certainly miss his ability to fill in when needed as they send him to LA for the 2019 season.