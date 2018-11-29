× Falling ice reported at several spots in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — If you are in downtown Chicago Thursday, be on the look out for falling ice.

Crews are blocking off Wacker Drive between Washington and Madison due to falling ice.

Pedestrian walkways on Franklin Street from Madison Street to Washington Street are closed due to falling ice. However, vehicular traffic can still get by.

Ice was also falling from a building on Pearson between Wabash and Rush Thursday morning. Police have blocked off the road there.

Falling ice from a building on Pearson between Wabash and Rush. Police have blocked off the road. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9x22IKtvP8 — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) November 29, 2018

There have been no reports of injuries, but people are reminded to be careful and look up as they’re walking by tall buildings and avoid areas where they see ice or snow dangling.