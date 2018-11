CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Melrose Street near California in the Avondale neighborhood.

Witnesses told police someone inside a silver car fired several shots at the victim.

The car then stopped and another person got out, firing more shots at him.

The victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

His name has not yet been released yet.