Matt Fortuna looks ahead to college football championship Saturday on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There is always debate on who should be in the Top 4 of college football at the end of the season. Finally, that ends this weekend.

Outside of Notre Dame's place in the College Football Playoff, everything else is still up for grabs as a number of different teams still hold out hope to make the national championship tournament. The conference championships will help to sort that out.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic discussed his thoughts on that and what might be ahead for the Irish come the end of December on Sports Feed Thursday night with Josh Frydman.

