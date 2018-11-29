Patrick Finley discusses the Bears as they head to November on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There have been a lot happy storylines for the Bears for a change as November ends and December begins.

After going undefeated the last month, Matt Nagy's team enters the last month of the regular season in first place in the NFC North. As they make the turn for home and a potential playoff berth for the first time in eight years, they team is also entertaining fans with their fast play and entertaining celebrations.

Patrick Finley of the Sun Times joined Sports Feed this week to discuss their upcoming game with the Giants with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Patrick's segments in the video above or below.