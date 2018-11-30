× As his shoulder improves, Mitchell Trubisky adjusts to watching the Bears from the sidelines

LAKE FOREST – If you were hoping to get all your questions answered about arguably the most high-profile Bears’ injury of 2018, it wasn’t going to happen.

He may just be in his second season, but Mitchell Trubisky knows better.

“I can’t get into specifics, because that’s the advice I’ve been given,” said the quarterback in his first media availability since injuring his shoulder in Week 11 against the Vikings.

Could be from Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, athletic trainers, or others, but specific info on the injury to Trubisky, which caused him to miss his first NFL game due to injury, will likely remain quiet. The right shoulder injury still has the second-year player limited in his first two practices before the Bears game against the Giants this week.

Yet Trubisky was adamant about one thing when talking to reporters on Thursday: The shoulder injury continues to improve since sliding late in the fourth quarter on a scramble which was followed by a hit to the shoulder by Harrison Smith.

Trubisky admitted he wasn’t sure if it was the slide or collision that caused it, calling it a “freak play.” Head coach Matt Nagy said that the quarterback hadn’t thrown on Wednesday and it’s unclear if he did during Thursday’s session, but Trubisky is confident the shoulder issue won’t be long-term.

“I’m feeling good, I’m getting closer every single day. I’m just trying to get ready to get back as soon as possible,” said Trubisky. “When that decision is made by the people above and the trainers and doctors and everything, then I’ll be ready to go.

“But I’m feeling good, and that’s the most important thing. I’m just excited for this football team.”

Yet it’s a weird scenario for Trubisky, who hasn’t seen an NFL game from the sidelines since the third week of the 2017 season, his last as the backup for Mike Glennon. Things are quite different now, with a new coach and a healthy amount of new offensive teammates.

Of course, Daniel was starting for the first time as a member of the Bears, and Trubisky watched him lead the Bears to a 23-16 victory at Ford Field.

“It’s so much different,” said Trubisky of watching the game instead of playing. “You could see a lot more..not a lot more necessarily but you have a different view, perspective. I’m just looking at the guys and their body demeanor and how were handling things throughout the game.

“Obviously it was weird having a short week and we just tried to jam the game plan in as much as possible. But you just got a whole new perspective for the game – the management of it and all the calls that are coming in, the adjustments we’re making throughout the game.”

Yet Trubisky tried not to adjust his main job on offense despite being out – being an emotional leader. The quarterback wants to remain engaged on the practice field and, if necessary at Met Life Stadium this weekend, on the sidelines watching Daniel lead the offense.

“I’m just trying to help in any single way I can. When you’re not out there, I think my teammates are still looking at me because I’m a leader on this team and just try to get them going and help in any way I possibly can and when I’m not out there, I’m supporting Chase and Tyler (Bray) and making sure they’re prepared.

“Just keeping my emotions to myself and staying confident throughout this process and just believing that everything is going to be OK, and everything’s going to workout. I’m just excited where this football team’s at and I just believe I’m going to come back and be ready when this team needs me.”

When that is, as you might expect, is being kept under wraps at the moment.