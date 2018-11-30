Funeral to be held today for Dr. Tamara O’Neal

LA PORTE, Ind. — Friends and family will gather Friday to remember a doctor killed in a shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital.

Tamara O’Neal, 38, was killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday, Nov. 19. She was killed in the parking lot of the hospital by her ex-fiancé Juan Lopez, 32.

Lopez also shot and killed Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez and Doctor of Pharmacy Dayna Less, 24, before he was shot in the abdomen and turned his gun on himself.

Funeral services will begin at 10a.m. Friday at First Church of God in La Porte, Indiana. O’Neal will then be laid to rest at Pine Lake Cemetery.

O’Neal’s loved ones gathered Thursday at the Haverstock Funeral Home in La Porte for her wake.

Dr. O’Neal’s coworkers remember her as deeply compassionate and committed to her work.

Funerals for Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less were held earlier this week.