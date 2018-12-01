10 displaced by Northwest Side fire; 3 taken to hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Ten people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Northwest Side building Saturday.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after the fire broke out in an apartment building in the 4200 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two other women were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Residents said the fire began on the first floor, and that it was caused by someone smoking.

Fire officials said the building had working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.