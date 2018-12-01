Activists continue calls for justice for slain security guard Jemel Roberson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Activists are continuing their calls for justice for Jemel Roberson, a security guard who was killed by police last month as he detained a suspect in a shooting at the bar where Roberson worked.

A group of about eight people tried to speak with officers at the Midlothian Police Department on Saturday. The activists were denied access.

It was a Midlothian officer who fatally shot Roberson on Nov. 11. A judge has since denied a request to release the officer’s name.

Activists drew parallels between Roberson’s case and that of Emantic Bradford Jr., who was laid to rest Saturday in Alabama. In that case, police shot the wrong man after a mall shooting on Thanksgiving.

Protestors said this has to stop.

“I wanted to send a message to these police departments,” activist Stringer Harris said. “Even though the funeral is over … look for justice for Jemel Roberson.”