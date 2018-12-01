Chicago’s winter parking ban in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago's winter parking ban went into effect early Saturday morning.

Trucks were lined up and ready to tow when the clock struck 3 a.m.

The winter ban restricts overnight parking between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. along 107 miles of main city roads.

There is also a ban across the city any time there is at least two inches of snow on the ground.

The purpose of the ban is to keep streets clear so that snow plows and salt trucks can do their job.

Drivers violating the ban face a minimum $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20 daily storage fee.

If you are towed, your car will either be taken to a lot at 103rd and Doty, or at 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

The winter parking ban is in effect until April 1.

You can find more information on the ban and a map of which streets are affected here.