Bears force overtime, but can’t keep their winning streak going in 30-27 loss to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For the most part, things have gone very well for the first campaign of the Matt Nagy era. But there figured to be a day where things wouldn’t go their way, when the plays and the fates would simply work to their opponent’s advantage.

Sunday looked like it would be one of those days. Then crazy happened.

Down by ten points with under two minutes left, the Bears rallied for a field goal, got an onside kick, then used a trick play to tie the game on the last play of regulation. Yet despite all of this, it wasn’t enough for the Bears to get out with the win

The Giants got a field goal in overtime and the Bears couldn’t respond, as their five-game winning streak ended in a 30-27 defeat. Now at 8-4, the Bears look ahead to a Sunday night football showdown next week against the 11-1 Rams at Soldier Field.

It looked like a rough day was developing when Taquan Mizzell bobbled the opening kickoff and could only get his own 15-yard line on the return. On the first play from scrimmage, Chase Daniel’s pass was batted and intercepted by Alec Ogletree, who took it eight yards for the score to make it 7-0.

The Bears defense settled things down a bit later in the quarter and got in the endzone when Daniel completed a 70-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Adam Shaheen to tie the game. Akiem Hicks, the defensive end, would give the Bears the lead when he pushed his way in from one-yard out to make it 14-7.

New York would take a small bit of momentum to the break thanks to an opportunistic end of their final drive of the half. A 22-yard run by Saquon Barkley on 3rd-and-23 then a fourth down conversion pass from Eli Manning to Rhett Ellison set up Aldrick Rosas for a 57-yard field goal to get the Giants within four at the half.

They’d keep it going to start the second half thanks to a trick play, as Odell Beckham Jr. threw downfield for a wide open Russell Shepard for a 49-yard score to give New York a 17-14 lead. Beckham got a touchdown the more traditional way late in the third quarter as he caught a wide-open fourth down pass from Manning for a one-yard score to make it 24-14.

Daniel and the offense finally got a drive together thanks to a 46-yard completion from Daniel to Tarik Cohen, who was ruled down by contact at the Giants’ 28-yard line. After a few bad plays, the Bears settled with a 36-yard Cody Parkey field goal to make it 24-17.

The Bears defense yielded on the next drive but Khalil Mack’s sack on a third down pushed New York out of field goal range, forcing a punt, which would end up on the Chicago two-yard line. Like most of the days, they could do little with it, as Taylor Gabriel had the ball stripped after his catch on the first drive, giving it right back to the Giants.

Rosas converted a 37-yard field goal to put New York up by ten again, though the Bears offense had a quick response. Daniel’s 32-yard pass to Cohen along with an unnecessary roughness call on the quarterback got the Bears in position for another Parkey field goal to cut the lead to seven.

Then the kicker executed a near perfect onside kick, which landed in a spot which Daniel Brown was able to fall on it to give the Bears the ball back. Daniel drove the Bears down to the Giants’ one -yard line where they pulled off the trick play as the quarterback handed to Trey Burton who went left, then handed to Tarik Cohen, who found Anthony Miller for the game-tying touchdown with no time remaining.

In the extra session, Barkley’s 29-yard run helped to aid the Giants in getting another Rosas field goal, this time from 44, to go up 30-27. The Bears were able to convert a fourth down on their chance to respond in overtime but couldn’t do so later on the drive as an epic game goes against them at Met Life Stadium.