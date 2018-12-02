Bikers deck their hogs for 41st annual Toys for Tots Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers from across the region made their way to Chicago Sunday to make sure local kids have a great Christmas.

Riders in the 41st annual Toys for Tots Parade rumbled down Western Avenue from 87th Street to Addison Street, many with garland and ornaments decorating their motorcycles. Roughly 40,000-50,000 participants in the ride carry new and unwrapped toys destined for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which then makes sure they make their way to kids in need.

Tech company Cambium Networks also donated 50 bikes for kids.

“I think everybody remembers the first bike they’ve ever had, and what we’d like to do is make sure children who are less fortunate have that moment in their lives,” said Ray Savich, Cambium Networks.

Among the bikers joining in on the ride is Governor Bruce Rauner, who donates to keep the event running while also participating for the past seven years.

“I’ve been a rider since I was 14. I love the freedom of the road. I like the camaraderie with fellow riders,” Gov. Rauner said.

Rauner was unable to ride for the final time as governor Sunday, instead opting to visit central and south Illinois to assess tornado damage there following this weekend's storms.

Anyone interested in getting a toy must send a letter to:

Toy Request

Chicago TFT Motorcycle Parade

P.O. Box 388500

Chicago, IL, 60638