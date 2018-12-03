Acero charter school teachers plan to strike Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Teachers working for the Acero Schools network in Chicago could be the first charter school teachers to go on strike.

The strike deadline is Tuesday.

The teachers have been in negotiations and asking for higher pay, smaller class sizes and a shorter school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which is representing the teachers, asked for an audit of the charter network's finances. They say they received it Monday morning.

A strike would affect 500 teachers, counselors and office workers, serving 7,500 students at 15 schools.