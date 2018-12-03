COPA investigating after video surfaces of CPD officer beating teen at Red Line stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cellphone video has apparently surfaced of a Chicago police officer beating a teenager with a pair of handcuffs.

The incident reportedly happened Nov. 25 at the Roosevelt Red Line station in the South Loop.

Police say a 16-year-old boy matched the description of a robbery suspect. When officers attempted to arrest him, they say he started flailing his arm.

Video of the incident reportedly shows the officer hitting the teen over the head five times with a closed fist and a pair of handcuffs.

The teen was arrested, but later released without being charged.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.