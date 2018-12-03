Menorah lighting held for victim of fatal Rogers Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The North Side Orthodox Jewish community came together on the second night of Hanukkah to remember one of their own, two months after he was murdered.

A 9-foot menorah was lit in honor of Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, who was fatally shot in the head on a pedestrian path in Loyola Park on Oct. 1. On Sept. 30, police said the same gun was used to kill 73-year-old Douglass Watts who was also shot in the head at close range in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.

On Oct. 3, police released surveillance video of a masked person suspected in the two homicides. Police published footage from Sept. 30 of a person dressed in all black and a ski mask walking towards the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue, where Watts was shot in the head, and additional footage of the suspect fleeing down an alley.

Ald. Joe Moore, 49th Ward, was one of the dozens at the menorah lighting to celebrate the Jewish holiday and the life of Moscowitz. The community still reeling from the deaths and still looking for the killer.

“[Moscowitz] was a source of great light, which is what Hanukkah represents so in a way it’s ironic and fitting that we are here tonight,” Danny Altschul, one of Moscowitz’s friends, said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The reward for information leading to the gunman stands at $150,000, due in large part to community donations.