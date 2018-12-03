Ricky O’Donnell and Jason Patt discuss the Bulls’ firing of Fred Hoiberg on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a Monday morning surprise for fans of the team, even if they thought the move might come later in the season.

But as the Bulls get ready to start December, they've decided to make a coaching change.

Fred Hoiberg is out and Jim Boylen is in for the rest of the season and, according to John Paxson, 2019-2020 as well. It's a major step for the team who are finally starting to get a few healthy starters into the lineup as the new year approaches.

To discuss the move on Sports Feed, we had both Ricky O'Donnell and Jason Patt on the show to talk about the firing along with the team moving forward. You can watch their discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.