Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
Cold weekend ahead; expect flurries early next week
-
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
Mitchell Trubisky takes part in limited practice, but the Bears are still ‘Day-to-Day’ with QB
-
Even without Mack or Robinson, the Bears snap two-game losing streak with a win over the Jets