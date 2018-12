Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT PARK, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire at an egg farm in Kankakee County Tuesday morning.

Mussman's Back Acres egg farm is located at 9998 N. 16000E Road in Grant Park, Ill.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries to people.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

Kankakee County: Large fire at an egg farm in Grant Park, IL. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qgVaBcaP4u — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 4, 2018