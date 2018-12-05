2 women, 2 children rescued from apartment fire in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. — Firefighters rescued two women and two children trapped inside a burning apartment building in Cicero.

Flames broke out at the four-unit apartment building at 1524 S. 51st Court late Tuesday night.

A woman and her two children, ages 8 and 10, were rescued from the building, along with a woman in her 20s.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the bathroom of one of the apartment units.

All of those rescued are expected to be OK.

The Town of Cicero and the staff of the Cicero Emergency Shelter Program are working with the four families living in the building who were forced to leave due to the fire.

A total of 18 people are displaced.