Man removed from Greyhound bus after bomb threat, police say

CHICAGO — A man was removed from a Greyhound bus on the Kennedy Expressway after police said he made a bomb threat.

Illinois State Police said they received a call around 4:20 p.m. from a bus driver who said a passenger made a threat Wednesday afternoon. The bus was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee.

Officers responded to the area and found the bus on I-90 at Keeler Avenue. Police said they found the man on the bus and he “actively resisted” as officers tried to remove him from the bus.

All 17 passengers were removed from the bus. No one was injured.

Greyhound issued the following statement:

Thank you for your inquiry regarding the incident that occurred on Greyhound bus schedule #4921 headed from Milwaukee to Chicago with 17 passengers onboard. Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we treat any threat towards our passengers and/or employees seriously. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they complete their investigation.

State police said a bomb dog arrived and conducted a sweep of the bus with negative results.

Rush hour traffic was slowed down in the area due to police activity.

No further information was provided.