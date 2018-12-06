Man shot inside pedestrian tunnel at CTA Jackson stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was shot in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop Thursday evening,

Police said the shooting took place in the tunnel between train stops at the Jackson CTA stop around 5 p.m. The tunnel connects the Blue and Red Lines.

The man was shot twice, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where his condition stabilized. Police said the man was not cooperating with police. First Deputy Supt. Fred Waller said it’s likely the two knew each other.

Train service in the Loop was impacted because of the police activity. Service to the Blue and Red lines were halted and disrupted for over an hour as police investigated.

Police said the shooting was caught on the CPD cameras inside the tunnel. Investigators are reviewing the footage.

"We have good, high definition cameras on the train," Waller said. "So we have some pictures of him. We have some cooperating witnesses also, but the victim is being very uncooperative. So we think he knew his offender.