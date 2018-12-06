Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot

CHICAGO — A lottery drawing by the Chicago Board of Elections has determined the order of names on February’s mayoral primary ballot, assuming they all survive petition challenges.

Attorney Jerry Joyce won the first of the 21 spots. Beneath him are some names you’ll recognize, and a few you won’t. The last name on the ballot will be former aldermanic candidate John Kozlar.

Unless one candidate carries a majority in February, the top two finishers will face a runoff. To learn more about the candidates, go to wgntv.com/mayor.

Here’s how the names will appear:

Jerry Joyce

Paul Vallas

Willie Wilson

Toni Preckwinkle

Catherine Brown D’Tycoon

Conrien Hykes Clark

William Daley

Garry McCarthy

Dorothy Brown

Gery Chico

Sandra Mallory

Susana Mendoza

Amara Enyia

Richard Mayers

Roger Washington

LaShawn Ford

Neal Sales-Griffin

Lori Lightfoot

Bob Fioretti

Jamal Green

John Kozlar